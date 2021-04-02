Advertisement

Red Flag Warning in Effect Again Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:53 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Very warm temperatures, low relative humidity and locally breezy conditions again combine today to create extreme fire danger throughout the area. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7pm tonight.

The unseasonably warm weather sticks around through the Easter Weekend into Monday. After that, a trough moving slow eastward may trigger some much-needed showers Tuesday and Wednesday. The track of this system appears more favorable for showers for us than it did the past couple of days.

Expect much cooler temperatures by the middle of next week, too.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis Motorcyclists will now be running away from buffalo at this year’s rally
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: Still at 47% containment, 2,195 acres big, Highway 44 opens
South Dakota announces sobriety checkpoints for April
From toilet paper to gasoline, commodities are affected by events across the world, like the...
Rapid City economy feels ripple effect from Suez Canal blockage
Exclusive: Owner of the only house burned from the Schroeder fire speaks to KOTA Territory
Owner of home destroyed in Schroeder Fire feels grateful amid loss

Latest News

Warm weather continues into the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Red Flag Warning Today!
Warm day.
Red Flag Warning and Much Warmer Temperatures
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Not as Cold Today; Fire Weather Watch in effect for Thursday!