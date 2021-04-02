Advertisement

MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it

Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he...
Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he tore 50% of the tendon on the finger, and he may need another procedure.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:16 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A mixed martial arts fighter had his finger severed during a match in Philadelphia, but doctors were eventually able to reattach it.

Khetag Pliev was injured Thursday night during the second round of his fight, which was stopped when the referee noticed Pliev was missing his left ring finger.

“In the second round, he (opponent Devin Goodale) caught my glove with one hand and held it,” Pliev told ESPN. “I felt my finger snapped. He kept pulling my glove and my finger snapped. We kept fighting. When the second round was finished, I see my (bone) was out in the open. I wanted to keep fighting, because I felt like I had this guy. But the doctor saw that and stopped the fight. "

Event promoter Rob Haydak told ESPN that officials began searching inside the cage where the match was held, and an announcement was made to the crowd, asking them to look for it also.

After several minutes, the finger was ultimately discovered inside Pliev’s glove, Haydak said.

“It was crazy,” Haydak told ESPN. “He didn’t even flinch. He was getting ready to do the (official) decision and I was like, ‘Uh, guys, get him out of the cage and go put his finger back on.’”

Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he tore 50% of the tendon on the finger, and he may need another procedure.

His opponent, Goodale, was ruled the winner by TKO. Pliev, though, said he will appeal the decision to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, claiming Goodale illegally grabbed his gloves during the bout.

Pliev, 37, is a native of Russia who competed in the 2012 Olympics as a wrestler for Canada.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis Motorcyclists will now be running away from buffalo at this year’s rally
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: Still at 47% containment, 2,195 acres big, Highway 44 opens
South Dakota announces sobriety checkpoints for April
From toilet paper to gasoline, commodities are affected by events across the world, like the...
Rapid City economy feels ripple effect from Suez Canal blockage
Exclusive: Owner of the only house burned from the Schroeder fire speaks to KOTA Territory
Owner of home destroyed in Schroeder Fire feels grateful amid loss

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Lieutenant: Kneeling on George Floyd’s neck ‘totally unnecessary’
Deadly attack sends US Capitol into lockdown
SCOTUS
Diving into Georgia’s SCOTUS water war victory