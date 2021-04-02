Advertisement

MLB to move All-Star Game from Atlanta over voting restrictions

FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth...
FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays in Atlanta, in this Thursday, July 30, 2020, file photo. Georgia’s new voting law _ which critics claim severely limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color _ has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta. The game is set for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in suburban Cobb County.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:17 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta’s Truist Park, a response Friday to Georgia enacting a new law last month restricting voting rights.

MLB had awarded the game to Atlanta on May 29, 2019, and the game was scheduled for July 13 as part of baseball’s midsummer break that includes the Futures Game on July 11 and Home Run Derby the following night. But Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft, which had been scheduled to be held in Atlanta for the first time.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.,” Manfred said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis Motorcyclists will now be running away from buffalo at this year’s rally
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: Still at 47% containment, 2,195 acres big, Highway 44 opens
South Dakota announces sobriety checkpoints for April
From toilet paper to gasoline, commodities are affected by events across the world, like the...
Rapid City economy feels ripple effect from Suez Canal blockage
Exclusive: Owner of the only house burned from the Schroeder fire speaks to KOTA Territory
Owner of home destroyed in Schroeder Fire feels grateful amid loss

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Capitol Police Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said two officers were hurt when the car rammed...
Capitol police chief: Officer killed in attack with car
California mass shooting kills 4 including child
Man charged with murder in California shooting that killed 4
The probes cover nearly 215,000 vehicles made by Volkswagen and Audi, according to the National...
US agency opens 2 safety probes of Volkswagen, Audi vehicles