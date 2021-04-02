Advertisement

Matthews Opera House decks out skatepark with gnarly art

Intern, Kady Jo Dufloth, has created an amazing mural for the Spearfish community
By Blake Joseph
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:08 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Matthews Opera House (MOH) has some exciting Community Art Opportunities this month. The Community Art Show, now in its 42nd year, has a new mural that is being installed in Spearfish. Spring intern and BHSU senior Kady Jo Dufloth has created an amazing mural for the Spearfish skatepark.

Darren Granaas, Executive Director, said “We’re almost finished with it. Matthews staff, BHSU Art professors and students, and the BHSU fraternity Sigma Tau Gamma have been busy this past weekend working on it. I’d say we’re about 75% done. We’ll be finishing up after Easter.”

Finally, more exciting news about live music returning to the MOH for the first time since the pandemic began.

Granaas said “American Patchwork Quartet will be performing live on the Matthews stage on Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m. It’s spearheaded by Clay Ross of Ranky-Tanky fame (who’ve also played at the Matthews and won a Grammy last year). Info and tickets are available on our website, matthewsopera.com.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis Motorcyclists will now be running away from buffalo at this year’s rally
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: Still at 47% containment, 2,195 acres big, Highway 44 opens
South Dakota announces sobriety checkpoints for April
From toilet paper to gasoline, commodities are affected by events across the world, like the...
Rapid City economy feels ripple effect from Suez Canal blockage
Exclusive: Owner of the only house burned from the Schroeder fire speaks to KOTA Territory
Owner of home destroyed in Schroeder Fire feels grateful amid loss

Latest News

Missing cat
Lost Rapid City cat has been found
Spring brings in new litters but don't get caught up in the cuteness, make sure you're prepared...
What not to put in your Easter basket
Shipping delays
Rapid City economy feels ripple effect from Suez Canal blockage
Health Watch: Separating COVID-19 facts and fiction
Health Watch: Separating COVID-19 facts and fiction