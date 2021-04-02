Matthews Opera House decks out skatepark with gnarly art

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Matthews Opera House (MOH) has some exciting Community Art Opportunities this month. The Community Art Show, now in its 42nd year, has a new mural that is being installed in Spearfish. Spring intern and BHSU senior Kady Jo Dufloth has created an amazing mural for the Spearfish skatepark.

Darren Granaas, Executive Director, said “We’re almost finished with it. Matthews staff, BHSU Art professors and students, and the BHSU fraternity Sigma Tau Gamma have been busy this past weekend working on it. I’d say we’re about 75% done. We’ll be finishing up after Easter.”

Finally, more exciting news about live music returning to the MOH for the first time since the pandemic began.

Granaas said “American Patchwork Quartet will be performing live on the Matthews stage on Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m. It’s spearheaded by Clay Ross of Ranky-Tanky fame (who’ve also played at the Matthews and won a Grammy last year). Info and tickets are available on our website, matthewsopera.com.”

