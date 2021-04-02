Advertisement

Lost Rapid City cat has been found

Missing cat
By Jill Sears
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:59 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a week of devastating fires, there is some good news to report.

April Anderson, of Blue Sky Road in Rapid City, lost her home, her belongings and her beloved cat in the Schroeder fire.

Many of our viewers saw Ms. Anderson’s story and offered to assist her in rebuilding her life, but what she was missing most couldn’t be replaced. Anderson’s 10lb cat, Collette, hadn’t been seen since her house burned to the ground.

Now, she says, the cat has been found alive and well.

Although Anderon’s home was completely destroyed by the fire, with her kitty back she can now put all of her focus and energy into rebuilding, replacing, and making new memories.

