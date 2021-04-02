Advertisement

Keeping your home safe from future wildfires

Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:42 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Whenever we have wildfires, we have renewed interest in fire safety, people wondering how they can keep their homes as safe as possible from future fires. That’s where the Survivable Space Initiative comes in. If you’re in what’s known as the primary interface hazard zone, basically homes in or near the forest, the Rapid City Fire Department will send someone out to show you what you need to do to reduce your fire hazards. We went along on one of those inspections.

You can contact Lieutenant Tim Weaver at 394-5233 to talk about your property. Outside of Rapid City, call 394-2584. There is federal grant money available to pay for some fuel mitigation.

