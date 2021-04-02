Health Watch: Separating COVID-19 facts and fiction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have great news in South Dakota regarding COVID-19, as of Monday, April 5th, everyone over the age of 16 can be vaccinated and should be vaccinated because this is our superpower against the virus that causes COVID-19. I am especially enthralled with the mRNA technology, it is very exciting our body’s messenger RNA primary job is to tell our cells which proteins to make and so the mRNA method of creating vaccines which have been researched for over 30 years found COVID-19 to be the perfect candidate for creating a vaccine. So the scientists put their years of research into action because of the unique structure of the little spikey things we see on the virus. These spikes have been the key to outsmarting and curing this disease. The vaccine uses the very smart MRNA by delivery code from the protein in the spike of the coronavirus to our cells, and then our cells take the instruction manual and make more spike proteins that tell our immune system or what I call our defense headquarters to be ready and on the frontlines to destroy the coronavirus if we are infected by it. Thank you, scientists. Now here is what the COVID-19 vaccine does not do, it doesn’t cause long term illness, it doesn’t cause you to have COVID-19 or die from COVID-19, it doesn’t have microchips introduced when you get the vaccine, there is no alteration of your DNA, in fact, there is no interaction at all with the genetic material that makes up your cells or your body. It does not cause infertility, it is not made up or developed with fetal tissue and it is not made with eggs or preservatives. So please call and register at Monument Health or your local pharmacy to get your COVID vaccine if you are 16 years or older. It is the best way we humans can show we are smarter than this COVID-19 pandemic. This is Dr. Nancy Babbitt from Creekside Medical Clinic and happy birthday to my son Stephen

