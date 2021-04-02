Firefighters knock down nighttime house fire in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A overnight fire breaks out at a Rapid City home, forcing residents to evacuate.

On Thursday, dozens of firefighters responded to a structure fire at the 100 block of E. St. Charles Street at 10:42 p.m., according to Tessa Jaeger, public information officer for Rapid City Fire Department.

The fire stuck to the exterior of the home, but crews quickly extinguished the flames.

Black Hills FOX News was at the scene the night of the fire and spoke with Fred Aathans, a neighbor who alerted authorities. He described to a reporter when he noticed something was off.

“I was just in my living room and I smelled smoke. So, I started looking around the house because I didn’t know where it was coming from,” Aathans said. “I looked outside to my fire pit, looked out the front door and saw the fire going up inside of the house.”

No one was hurt and the owners were allowed to go back inside once the fire was put out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

