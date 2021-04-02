Advertisement

Firefighters knock down nighttime house fire in Rapid City

Neighbor’s quick-thinking alerts agencies to house fire
Neighbor’s quick-thinking alerts agencies to house fire(Aaron Dickens)
By Aaron Dickens
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A overnight fire breaks out at a Rapid City home, forcing residents to evacuate.

On Thursday, dozens of firefighters responded to a structure fire at the 100 block of E. St. Charles Street at 10:42 p.m., according to Tessa Jaeger, public information officer for Rapid City Fire Department.

The fire stuck to the exterior of the home, but crews quickly extinguished the flames.

Black Hills FOX News was at the scene the night of the fire and spoke with Fred Aathans, a neighbor who alerted authorities. He described to a reporter when he noticed something was off.

“I was just in my living room and I smelled smoke. So, I started looking around the house because I didn’t know where it was coming from,” Aathans said. “I looked outside to my fire pit, looked out the front door and saw the fire going up inside of the house.”

No one was hurt and the owners were allowed to go back inside once the fire was put out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis Motorcyclists will now be running away from buffalo at this year’s rally
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: Still at 47% containment, 2,195 acres big, Highway 44 opens
South Dakota announces sobriety checkpoints for April
From toilet paper to gasoline, commodities are affected by events across the world, like the...
Rapid City economy feels ripple effect from Suez Canal blockage
Exclusive: Owner of the only house burned from the Schroeder fire speaks to KOTA Territory
Owner of home destroyed in Schroeder Fire feels grateful amid loss

Latest News

KEVN
3 more dead of COVID-19 in SD on Friday
Missing cat
Lost Rapid City cat has been found
BHSU senior Kady Jo Dufloth has created an amazing mural for the Spearfish skatepark
Matthews Opera House decks out skatepark with gnarly art
Spring brings in new litters but don't get caught up in the cuteness, make sure you're prepared...
What not to put in your Easter basket