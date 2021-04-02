Cleaning up the mess wildfire’s leave behind

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the Schroeder Fire continues to burn through neighborhoods.

A lot of yard waste is left behind, and a local business owner who specializes in removing the garbage wants to help out.

Ron Bray is the owner of Rent-A-Husband, a company that rents out trailers, and you can fill them with your yard waste.

He comes and picks them up, and gets rid of the trash for you.

Bray says he is willing to pay the first dumping fee out of his pocket to lend a hand.

Being a neat freak brought him into the business, and now he’s hoping people will clean up the damage the fire left behind to keep the community in good shape.

”It helps people out,” Bray says. “Everybody needs a helping hand in situations like this.”

Bray says he is willing to waive the initial dumping fee for anyone in need of help.

He has been in business since last summer after he retired from his regular job.

