Buzz with Bri: Inspirational quotes help to cope with months of trauma from commenters

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week is the last and final Buzz with Bri. Bri giggles about April Fools’ Day jokes and makes light of mean commenters on the station’s social media pages.

April Fools’ Day laughs

Did you have a good day yesterday? Any deception come your way?

It was April Fools’ Day--one of my favorite silly holidays. Thankfully, there are plenty of April Fools’ pranks on TikTok. As you know, I’m a huge fan of lighthearted jokes and pranks.

Here is a family that pranked their dad. They were competing in a marshmallow toss when BAM. Without him knowing, he gets egged. The worst thing about getting egged is the clean-up!

At the top of the unfunny April Fools’ Day list is faking pregnancy, but what about lying about your water breaking? An expecting wife made her husband wake up at FIVE A-M, drove him to the hospital only to tell him it was an April Fools’ Day joke.

Do we love our bison in the Black Hills, right Blake? This summer, visitors won’t only be able to see bison in Custer but now Sturgis. The 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is introduced its first-ever Buffalo run on April 1. They said 2,000 bison would run down Main Street at the 81st Rally.

They said motorcyclists and bison could be side-by-side for a one-of-a-kind rally ride. OK, that’s a joke. And the best one I saw all day yesterday!

Inspiration Anywhere

Next, this has been trending all week on TikTok. People have been taking their lack-luster conversations or mean texts and turning them into inspirational quotes.

Here’s a mom sarcastically inspired by her teen’s texts. She shared text messages she received from her daughter over images of sunsets. The video garnered over 1.8 million likes. The contrast between the uplifting nature of the photographs and the blunt messages makes for a humorous result.

Here’s a police officer sharing what he’s overheard hauling people to jail.

Now I even made my own. It’s my last day here at Black Hills Fox News. Part of my job is monitoring comments. Ask anyone. It’s my least favorite part.

So I made this--it was kind of therapeutic.

Wrapping Up

As mentioned before, this is it! This is the last Buzz with Bri! It has been gratifying and fun to explore this segment with you and our producer Dominik! You both have been more than willing to get on board with my wild ideas--here’s Dom green screening his face per my request.

Buzz with Bri - Great Halloween costumes haunt Good Morning Black Hills

Even you, Blake! I sometimes threw trends at you to see if you’d do it on live TV!

And we had some great segments--like this corny one. When reviewing the Corn Palace TikTok and the 57th Street Corn in Sioux Falls, I got FAR to into it.

I also dove head-first into a target dress trend.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.