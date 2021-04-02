3 more dead of COVID-19 in SD on Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The disease claimed 3 more lives bringing South Dakota’s total number of deaths as of Friday to 1,938.

The number of new infections is 231, with the state’s total known case number at 117,990.

Pennington County reported 16 new cases, Custer County reported 6, Lawrence reported 3, Dewey, Meade, and Oglala each reported 2 new cases and Ziebach and Lyman counties each reported 1.

The number of current hospitalizations rose by 5 on Friday to 103. This number has risen by over 35 in the past week.

Vaccine update

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 44.64% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine - the third-highest rate in the country, behind only New Mexico and Connecticut. The state is also third in percentage of people fully vaccinated at 30.06%.

When considering age eligibility and factoring in federally administered vaccines, South Dakota’s vaccine rate is even more impressive. Over 44% of South Dakotans over age 16 have received at least one dose, while 28% are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.