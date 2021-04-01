Advertisement

Why you may soon pay more for Huggies, Scott bathroom tissue and other household essentials

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark...
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2011 file photo, packages of Huggies and Pull-Ups, both Kimberly-Clark brands, are displayed at a store in San Francisco.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some household supplies are expected to cost more at the grocery store in the coming months because of market impacts.

Kimberly-Clark, which makes popular brands Huggies, Kleenex and Pull-Ups, announced Wednesday it plans to increase prices in its baby and child care, adult care and Scott Bathroom tissue businesses.

The Texas-based corporation said the increases will take effect in late June because of “significant commodity cost inflation.”

While Kimberly-Clark didn’t list all brands affected by the price hike, it did say net selling prices will increase “across a majority of its North America consumer products business.”

Other brands Kimberly-Clark manufactures include Poise, Cottonelle, Depend and Viva.

Customers can expect price percentage increases ranging from the mid-to-high single digits.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: Still at 47% containment, 2,195 acres big, Highway 44 opens
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
The home has been threatened by wildfires before, but the Schroeder Fire destroyed the house...
Schroeder Fire destroys Black Hills home, family mourns
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
As the fire continues to burn, more than 2100 acres, only 50 percent contained, two residents...
Cleghorn Canyon evacuees share perspective on current situation

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC and allies agree to gradually boost crude oil output
Conservatives criticize Noem for flip-flopping on transgender sports bill
Schools grapple with governor’s order on transgender sports
A judge awarded Nike a temporary restraining order against Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoe" he designed...
Judge orders Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ off the market
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Police: Gunman knew victims in California mass shooting