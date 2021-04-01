The uncovering of rose bushes signifies spring in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A true sign of spring in Rapid City are the crews from the Parks and Recreation Department uncovering the City’s rose bushes.

Crews began working at Memorial Park and Halley Park, removing the piles of leaves that cover the rose bushes over the winter and letting them wake up and get ready to bloom for the upcoming summer. The hope is for temperatures to remain seasonally temperate, as the roses and other sensitive plants are killed when covered with frost.

The uncovering of the roses is always a great start to the spring, and helps to prepare the parks for the summer and the growing season. Getting out and enjoying the parks in Rapid City is one of the activities that makes Rapid City so special.

For further details on the project, you can go to rcgov.org.

