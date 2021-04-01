Sturgis Motorcyclists will now be running away from buffalo at this year’s rally

Sturgis, S.D. (KEVN) - The city of Sturgis has planned its first ever Running of the Buffalo down Legendary Main Street during this summer’s 81st Annual Motorcycle Rally.

The new event is inspired by the traditional Spanish tradition, “Running of the Bulls,” and will feature 2000 bison provided by local ranchers.

Safety is an issue of concern with this particular event as bison are notoriously dangerous. Last year, a woman literally lost her pants in an encounter with a bison.

Suggested safety measures include suspenders, harnesses and duct tape. Foam padding, bubble wrap and night-vision glasses are also worth consideration.

Scott Peterson, a long-time member of the Hamster’s Motorcycle Club is excited to add a new layer of Euro-Americana to the Sturgis Rally. “Being a lifelong supporter of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, we’re thrilled to have herds running up and down Highway 85.”

Peterson noted that motorcyclists’ general habit of always wearing helmets will come in handy during this event as well.

The event was planned during today’s April 1st Bike Rally townhall meeting.

