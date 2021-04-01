Advertisement

South Dakota officials report 231 new COVID-19 cases

KEVN
KEVN(kevn)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Thursday, officials reported 231 new coronavirus cases in South Dakota, bringing the state’s total known cases to 117,990.

Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota on Wednesday, bringing the states total number of fatalities to 1938.

Active cases again declined by 35 bringing that number down to 2,487.

Pennington County reported 6 new cases, Lawrence County reported 5, Meade and Fall River counties each reported 2 new cases, and Butte, Tripp, Gregory, Todd, Oglala Lakota reported 3, Butte reported 2, and Dewey, Oglala Lakota and Lyman counties all reported one new case.

Current hospitalizations decreased by 6 on Thursday to 98.

Vaccine update

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 43.63% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine - the third-highest rate in the country, behind only New Mexico and Connecticut. The state is also third in percentage of people fully vaccinated at 29.15%.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: Still at 47% containment, 2,195 acres big, Highway 44 opens
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
The home has been threatened by wildfires before, but the Schroeder Fire destroyed the house...
Schroeder Fire destroys Black Hills home, family mourns
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
As the fire continues to burn, more than 2100 acres, only 50 percent contained, two residents...
Cleghorn Canyon evacuees share perspective on current situation

Latest News

Conservatives criticize Noem for flip-flopping on transgender sports bill
Schools grapple with governor’s order on transgender sports
The uncovering of rose bushes signifies spring in Rapid City
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on...
Evers wants Trump, Republicans to pay legal fees over election lawsuits
In the 36 years of the publication’s history, South Dakota Magazine continues to represent the...
South Dakota Magazine grows presence in new ways