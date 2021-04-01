South Dakota officials report 231 new COVID-19 cases

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Thursday, officials reported 231 new coronavirus cases in South Dakota, bringing the state’s total known cases to 117,990.

Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota on Wednesday, bringing the states total number of fatalities to 1938.

Active cases again declined by 35 bringing that number down to 2,487.

Pennington County reported 6 new cases, Lawrence County reported 5, Meade and Fall River counties each reported 2 new cases, and Butte, Tripp, Gregory, Todd, Oglala Lakota reported 3, Butte reported 2, and Dewey, Oglala Lakota and Lyman counties all reported one new case.

Current hospitalizations decreased by 6 on Thursday to 98.

Vaccine update

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 43.63% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine - the third-highest rate in the country, behind only New Mexico and Connecticut. The state is also third in percentage of people fully vaccinated at 29.15%.

