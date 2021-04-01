South Dakota Magazine grows presence in new ways

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the 36 years of the publication’s history, South Dakota Magazine continues to represent the state in accurate fashion.

Originally started by Bernie Hunhoff, his daughter, Katie, has worked alongside him since a very young age. She purchased the magazine four years ago and has since hit the presses with new ideas and concepts.

Hunoff says “stories featured in the magazine are most often unlike any other you’ll see across the state. It has the largest subscriber base by far in the state and continues to grow, yet many may still be unaware of its existence.”

The Black Hills and West River are typically featured. And with a new phase to publishing articles online, the magazine has jumped off the page and into the virtual world.

Hunhoff says “Our new travel planner online is in conjunction with Department of Tourism. Communities across the state will be promoted with safe travel advice and helpful tips on what’s in the area.”

