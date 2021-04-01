Advertisement

South Dakota announces sobriety checkpoints for April

(KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety announced it’ll set up new sobriety checkpoints across the state this month.

This month, 19 checkpoints are planned in Beadle, Bennett, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Davison, Day, Fall River, Hughes, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Spink and Walworth counties. South Dakota Highway Patrol officers conduct the checks.

These checkpoints are used to discourage driving under the influence of alcohol, according to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

