Red Flag Warning Today!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warm temperatures, low humidity and increasing winds will combine to produce extreme fire danger today. Be extra careful - take personal responsibility and do not throw cigarette butts out the car window while you drive. Refrain from doing outdoor activities that may cause sparks. These very high to extreme fire dangers will last through the Easter weekend.

As high pressure aloft moves east over our area, we’ll see 80+ temps, especially Easter Sunday and Monday.

A trough moves into the northern plains by the middle of next week. There might be a few showers with this system, but it’s way too early to pinpoint who might get rain and how much will fall. But stay tuned!

