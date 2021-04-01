Advertisement

Red Flag Warning Today!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:33 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Warm temperatures, low humidity and increasing winds will combine to produce extreme fire danger today. Be extra careful - take personal responsibility and do not throw cigarette butts out the car window while you drive. Refrain from doing outdoor activities that may cause sparks. These very high to extreme fire dangers will last through the Easter weekend.

As high pressure aloft moves east over our area, we’ll see 80+ temps, especially Easter Sunday and Monday.

A trough moves into the northern plains by the middle of next week. There might be a few showers with this system, but it’s way too early to pinpoint who might get rain and how much will fall. But stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: Some neighborhoods cleared for repopulation as crews battle fire
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
The home has been threatened by wildfires before, but the Schroeder Fire destroyed the house...
Schroeder Fire destroys Black Hills home, family mourns
Residents of a Colorado neighborhood are upset over a neighbor hanging blow-up dolls from trees.
‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees
As the fire continues to burn, more than 2100 acres, only 50 percent contained, two residents...
Cleghorn Canyon evacuees share perspective on current situation

Latest News

Warm day.
Red Flag Warning and Much Warmer Temperatures
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Not as Cold Today; Fire Weather Watch in effect for Thursday!
Dry for Wednesday
Winds Subside for Wednesday and Warmer
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
More High Winds Today along with Cold Temperatures