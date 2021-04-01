Red Flag Warning and Much Warmer Temperatures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We once again have a Red Flag Warning descending upon the area. It starts Thursday morning at 9AM and ends that evening at 9PM.

High pressure has arrived and we will be tented under a strong warm sector that will keep us very warm with each passing day. The warmth is a result of zonal flow – a calm and steady pattern - sets up Wednesday and stays put until almost mid-week next week.

Our temperatures warm up significantly adding up to almost 45 extra degrees to our forecast between yesterday and Sunday! We will stay in the warm pattern until the next disturbance comes in from the west.

I was looking at the possibility of a cooler and wetter forecast coming our way (fingers crossed) next Tuesday. We obviously could use the moisture.

Tonight a mostly clear sky low of 28° in Rapid City overnight, followed by another sunny day and a high of 70° and gusty winds.

