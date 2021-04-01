Owner of home destroyed in Schroeder Fire feels grateful amid loss

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Officials say one home was lost in the Schroeder Fire. The home on Blue Sky Road has the chimney is standing, and not much else.

April Anderson, the homeowner, says she lost nearly everything, but still, she has a lot to be thankful for. The outpouring of support from the community has kept her going.

“The firemen were wonderful. Even though they could not save our house, they saved all our vehicles,” Anderson said. “They saved the out barn. We are still looking for our kitty. She is called Collette. She is tiny. She weighs about 10 pounds. She is our baby. She gets mats. She has long hair. She is real soft.”

Anderson says the home was in Rapid City, just above West Berry Trails.

FURTHER REPORTING: Rapid City family grieves loss of family home in Schroeder Fire

She says after her neighbor told her, the house was on fire by the time she and her husband got up there it was burned to the ground.

“It’s our 50th wedding anniversary this year. Our wedding pictures are all burned up. The thing that was the most tragic to us was my father and law was a master woodcarver. He made chains and tools. Stagecoaches and wagons. He had a collection of those. They are all gone. My husband’s musical instruments. All our clothes. There is nothing left.”

Anderson has not given up hope. Luckily, she says her insurance should cover most of the damage.

She plans to rebuild, making more memories with her children and grandchildren.

”I appreciate the reach out that people have given to us and if you want to do something nice for us,” she said. “My passion is teaching human relations, just love your loved ones, remember every day and be thankful for what you have, we lost a lot but man there is still so much I am thankful for.”

