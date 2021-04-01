Advertisement

Murder suspect reaches agreement in unrelated federal case

James Jumping Eagle is charged with first degree murder
James Jumping Eagle is charged with first degree murder
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The man accused of murdering an 82-year-old Rapid City woman last month has reached a plea agreement on unrelated federal charges.

45-year old James Jumping Eagle is facing a federal charge of failing to register as a sex offender and is set for a change of plea hearing on that charge on April 7th. In the factual basis statement signed by Jumping Eagle, he admits to being out of compliance with registration beginning February 9th. Jumping Eagle is charged with first degree murder in state court, accused of killing Reta McGovern in her Rapid City home in February. The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office had said they couldn’t prosecute Jumping Eagle on the murder charge until the federal case was completed and that case could take a step forward next Wednesday.

Most Read

Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: Some neighborhoods cleared for repopulation as crews battle fire
The home has been threatened by wildfires before, but the Schroeder Fire destroyed the house...
Schroeder Fire destroys Black Hills home, family mourns
The wildfire at Schroeder Road and Nemo Road has continued to rapidly develop and more...
Between 400 to 500 homes evacuated as Schroeder Fire burns in West Rapid City
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 9 p.m. on March 29.
GALLERY: Schroeder Fire burns west of Rapid City
Stolen vehicle leads Rapid City police on hot pursuit

Latest News

Rapid City celebrates Technical Sergeant Morry Crow's 101 Birthday
Rapid City celebrates a local WWII Veteran’s 101 birthday
Senator Thune praised the South Dakota Department of Health, and healthcare providers in the...
Sen. Thune visits Sturgis, promotes COVID-19 vaccine
Rapid City sales tax numbers reach new highs
The Rocky Mountain Blue incident team was brought in to assist in the effort. They’re measuring...
Rising winds tomorrow concerning as Schroeder Fire remains 47% contained