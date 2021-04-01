Advertisement

Evers wants Trump, Republicans to pay legal fees over election lawsuits

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is seeking more than $250,000 in legal fees from former President Donald Trump and a Republican Party official related to fighting a pair of election lawsuits filed last year.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that Evers made the request in two different federal courts on Wednesday.

If Evers is successful, Trump would have to pay more than $145,000 in one case. In the other, the chairman of the Republican Party of La Crosse County would have to pay about $107,000.

Trump and his supporters filed several lawsuits after he narrowly lost Wisconsin to Democrat Joe Biden. Republicans lost every challenge.

