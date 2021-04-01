As vaccinations continue, COVID cases, hospitalizations up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been in a month.

State Health officials say the most recent uptick of hospitalizations across the country tends to include more younger people than before. As the Easter weekend approaches, it’s important to stay safe, even as more people are being vaccinated.

Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health said that gathering safely is important, even if you’ve been vaccinated.

”For those who have not been vaccinated or have only received one dose and still need a second one, remember that you need to complete your dose. Until then, please continue to wear a mask.”

South Dakota is moving into Phase 2 of its vaccination plan on Monday. Monument encourages everyone to make an appointment if you haven’t already.

