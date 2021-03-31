Advertisement

Winds Subside for Wednesday and Warmer

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The strong upper-level that has been plaguing our region will exit the area. This welcomed movement will allow the winds to subside in our overnight hours. That low will leave behind cold temperatures, but they will be quick to rebound by Friday morning.

Our flow will start to change direction and bring our temperatures to where they should be (51° on average) this time of the year.

High pressure will slide in and make us warmer and with that will come a more zonal flow – a calmer pattern - sets up on Thursday. This is going be bring major changes to our upcoming forecast.

Temperatures will warm up adding up to 25 extra degrees to our forecast between Wednesday and Saturday. This will be the story until the arrival of the next disturbance to possibly start our next week.

I was looking at the possibility of a cooler and moister set-up coming our way (fingers crossed) by the start of the next workweek. We could use the moisture.

Tonight a low of 21° in Rapid City overnight, followed by a sunny day and a high of 50°.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: 47% contained, authorities say fire was ‘human-caused’ Tuesday night
The wildfire at Schroeder Road and Nemo Road has continued to rapidly develop and more...
Between 400 to 500 homes evacuated as Schroeder Fire burns in West Rapid City
The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and...
Keystone fire estimated to be more than 75 acres, 15 structures threatened
The home has been threatened by wildfires before, but the Schroeder Fire destroyed the house...
Schroeder Fire destroys Black Hills home, family mourns
Stolen vehicle leads Rapid City police on hot pursuit

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
More High Winds Today along with Cold Temperatures
Strong winds will continue to make firefighting efforts difficult
Windy
Strong winds continue
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Strong Winds and Extreme Fire Danger Today