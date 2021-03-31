Winds Subside for Wednesday and Warmer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The strong upper-level that has been plaguing our region will exit the area. This welcomed movement will allow the winds to subside in our overnight hours. That low will leave behind cold temperatures, but they will be quick to rebound by Friday morning.

Our flow will start to change direction and bring our temperatures to where they should be (51° on average) this time of the year.

High pressure will slide in and make us warmer and with that will come a more zonal flow – a calmer pattern - sets up on Thursday. This is going be bring major changes to our upcoming forecast.

Temperatures will warm up adding up to 25 extra degrees to our forecast between Wednesday and Saturday. This will be the story until the arrival of the next disturbance to possibly start our next week.

I was looking at the possibility of a cooler and moister set-up coming our way (fingers crossed) by the start of the next workweek. We could use the moisture.

Tonight a low of 21° in Rapid City overnight, followed by a sunny day and a high of 50°.

