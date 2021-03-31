Rapid City sales tax numbers reach new highs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s sales tax numbers are higher than usual reaching a new benchmark this past January.

The sales tax factors into the city’s growth and budget along with other factors. Rapid City’s sales tax is 2 percent.

With January having such high sales tax receipts, the city’s communications coordinator says it could be credited to three possibilities.

Many people received their stimulus checks at the end of December and may have spent them in January.

The January winter was mild and many people were out spending money and the first few days of the stock show started at the end of the month.

