Rapid City Arts Council at the Dahl announces winners of the 17th Annual Mountain’s Exhibition

By Blake Joseph
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The contest started along with the Dahl promoting the Banff Film Festival which is online this year due to COVID-19. That did not deter over 200 individual submission for the exhibit. Assistant Curator at the Dahl, Jeannie Larson, was impressed with the entries and the overall turnout.

Larson said “The theme of the exhibit is anything relating to Mountain Culture i.e., landscapes, wildlife, people, places from all over the world. "

Awards were given for Best of Show, 1st, 2nd and 3rd for Amateur and Professional and Best of Youth

Best in Show

  • Erica Lane Harvey “Am I Alone?”

Adult Professional

  • 3rd: Jim Buchanan “Balance”
  • 2nd: Gavin Martz “Madrone”
  • 1st: Martin Tarby Winter “Lope-Scape”

Amateur /Hobbyist

  • 3rd: Chris Huot “Terminal to Trail 89″
  • 2nd: Leith Sandness “Wake up and Smell the Sunset”
  • 1st: Dawn Ellis Winter “Walk Through the Needles Eye”

Honorable Mentions Adult Professional

  • Jerry Rawlings “Annie Creek”
  • Michael Ward “Mounds”

The Jurors this year were Dan Tackett, Steve Babbitt and Grace Pritchett

Next year, they are considering expanding on this theme to be more inclusive of landscape photography. People are able to come in and visit The Dahl to vote for their People’s Choice Award which will be given at the end of the exhibition (April 24th)

