Not as Cold Today; Fire Weather Watch in effect for Thursday!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:45 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see sunny skies today and it will be breezy, but temperatures won’t be as cold as they were Tuesday. Expect a high near 50 in Rapid City this afternoon.

Unfortunately, critical fire weather conditions return Thursday. We’ll see much warmer temperatures, locally breezy conditions and very low humidity. A Fire Weather Watch has been hoisted for all of western South Dakota, including the Black Hills for tomorrow.

Unseasonably warm temperatures are still expected this Easter Weekend, with near 80 degree highs likely Sunday. Not a drop of rain nor a flake of snow is in sight through Monday.

