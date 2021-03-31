New COVID-19 cases but no new deaths reported Wednesday in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Officials reported 264 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total known cases to 117,759.

No new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in South Dakota on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Health, the disease has claimed a total of 1,935 lives in the state. The two latest victims were both in their 60s.

After seeming to decline, active cases again rose by nearly 80 on Wednesday to 2,522.

Pennington County reported 8 new cases, Meade County reported 7, Tripp reported 3, Butte reported 2, and Dewey, Oglala Lakota and Lyman counties all reported one new case.

Current hospitalizations also seem to reflect a rise in coronavirus activity. Health officials have long said hospitalizations tend to trail a rise in cases, as it often takes time for more serious symptoms to develop. The number of current hospitalizations rose by 9 on Wednesday to 104.

Vaccine update

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 42.80% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine - the third-highest rate in the country, behind only New Mexico and Connecticut. The state is also third in percentage of people fully vaccinated at 28.40%.

The national average of people receiving at least one shot is 29%, while the percentage of people fully vaccinated is 16%. The Upper Midwest, in general, is performing well, as North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa are all also outperforming the national average.

When considering age eligibility and factoring in federally administered vaccines, South Dakota’s vaccine rate is even more impressive.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.