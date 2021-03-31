Advertisement

Inmate found unresponsive in Pennington County Jail

(WBKO)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Tuesday, officials from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office say that a 63-year-old male inmate, being held on state charges, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Pennington County Jail.

Medical personnel were called to the scene and began resuscitation efforts. The individual was then rushed to Monument Health where he was pronounced dead.

The inmate’s death is currently under investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: Some neighborhoods cleared for repopulation as crews battle fire
The home has been threatened by wildfires before, but the Schroeder Fire destroyed the house...
Schroeder Fire destroys Black Hills home, family mourns
The wildfire at Schroeder Road and Nemo Road has continued to rapidly develop and more...
Between 400 to 500 homes evacuated as Schroeder Fire burns in West Rapid City
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 9 p.m. on March 29.
GALLERY: Schroeder Fire burns west of Rapid City
Stolen vehicle leads Rapid City police on hot pursuit

Latest News

Gov. Mark Gordon speaks about his proposed budget at a press conference Monday.
Wyoming governor: No plans to reimpose COVID-19 mask mandate
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference discussing transgender athletes in women's sports...
South Dakota governor kills transgender bill, but orders ban
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem says Biden’s vaccine passport proposal is ‘oppressive’
Wednesday morning, the park announced the birth of the new bison calf. The calf is around 40 lbs.
Custer State Park welcomes first bison calf of 2021