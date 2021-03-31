Advertisement

Delta to join other US airlines in ending empty middle seats

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels on a Delta Air Lines flight after taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Delta Air Lines will stop blocking middle seats in May, meaning that no more U.S. airlines will limit capacity on flights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Delta's announcement Wednesday, March 31, reverses a policy that had been in place since last April.(Charlie Riedel | AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Delta Air Lines will stop blocking middle seats in May, meaning that no more U.S. airlines will limit capacity on flights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Delta’s announcement Wednesday reverses a policy that had been in place since last April.

At one time, several other airlines including Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue had also limited seating, while United never did and American did only for a short time.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian says nearly 65% of people who flew on Delta last year expect to have at least one dose of the new vaccines by May 1, giving Delta the confidence to sell flights to full capacity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: 47% contained, authorities say fire was ‘human-caused’ Tuesday night
The home has been threatened by wildfires before, but the Schroeder Fire destroyed the house...
Schroeder Fire destroys Black Hills home, family mourns
The wildfire at Schroeder Road and Nemo Road has continued to rapidly develop and more...
Between 400 to 500 homes evacuated as Schroeder Fire burns in West Rapid City
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 9 p.m. on March 29.
GALLERY: Schroeder Fire burns west of Rapid City
Stolen vehicle leads Rapid City police on hot pursuit

Latest News

Open floor plans are out; dedicated spaces for remote work and learning are in.
5 home remodeling trends to watch for in 2021
In this Saturday, April 18, 2020 photo, mortician Cordarial O. Holloway, foreground left,...
COVID-19 pushed total US deaths beyond 3.3 million last year
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, center left, walks with United States Forces Korea,...
Reversing Trump, Pentagon to release new transgender policy
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
New York is latest state to legalize recreational marijuana
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
EU says ‘no evidence’ to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine