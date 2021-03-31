Advertisement

Custer State Park welcomes first bison calf of 2021

Wednesday morning, the park announced the birth of the new bison calf. The calf is around 40 lbs.
The calf is around 40 lbs.(Custer State Park)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CUSTER STATE PARK S.D. (KEVN) - Custer State Park is welcoming its first bison calf of the year.

This morning, the park announced the birth of the new bison calf. The calf is around 40 lbs. and can grow to be anywhere from 800 lbs. to 2,200 lbs. as an adult.

Welcome to the world, little one. 🌎❤️ We are very excited to announce that our first calf of the year was born this morning! #HiFromSD #SDInTheField #DiscoverBlackHills

Posted by Custer State Park on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

The gender of the calf is unknown, park officials said.

“The park tends to be hands-off for calving as they are wild,” Lydia Austin, interpretive programs manager said. “We let nature do its thing and encourage our guests to view from a distance.”

Usually, the park expects around 450 calves will be born this year.

