Advertisement

COVID-19 pushed total US deaths beyond 3.3 million last year

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:38 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The COVID-19 pandemic pushed total U.S. deaths last year beyond 3.3 million, the nation’s highest-ever annual death toll, the government reported Wednesday.

The coronavirus caused approximately 375,000 deaths, and was the third leading cause of death in 2020, after heart disease and cancer. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. now top 550,000 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 displaced suicide as one of the top 10 causes of death, according to Wednesday’s report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, the year’s death rate was up nearly 16% compared to the previous year.

Death rates overall were highest among Black people and American Indian and Alaska Native people. The COVID-19 death rate was highest among Hispanic people.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: 47% contained, authorities say fire was ‘human-caused’ Tuesday night
The home has been threatened by wildfires before, but the Schroeder Fire destroyed the house...
Schroeder Fire destroys Black Hills home, family mourns
The wildfire at Schroeder Road and Nemo Road has continued to rapidly develop and more...
Between 400 to 500 homes evacuated as Schroeder Fire burns in West Rapid City
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 9 p.m. on March 29.
GALLERY: Schroeder Fire burns west of Rapid City
Stolen vehicle leads Rapid City police on hot pursuit

Latest News

Open floor plans are out; dedicated spaces for remote work and learning are in.
5 home remodeling trends to watch for in 2021
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, center left, walks with United States Forces Korea,...
Reversing Trump, Pentagon to release new transgender policy
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
New York is latest state to legalize recreational marijuana
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
EU says ‘no evidence’ to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine