Strong winds will continue to make firefighting efforts difficult

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:40 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gusty winds will continue tonight and Tuesday with gusts up to 50 mph at times. This will make firefighting efforts extremely difficult for ongoing wildfires across the area. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s Tuesday morning and with the wind it will feel more like the single digits and teens. Be sure to have those jackets ready.

Sunshine is likely Tuesday, but highs will not leave the 30s for many. A Wind Advisory is in place for Rapid City and areas to the north and east from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to 50+ mph wind gusts. Temperatures are back to normal Wednesday with highs near 50°, then the warm air returns.

Thursday through early next week will have highs near or in the 70s. Easter weekend could have highs flirt with 80° at times, which would also come close or even break some records. Fire danger will likely be extremely high once again with the warm and dry weather. Be extra cautious.

