Strong winds cause blow semi-trucks over in South Dakota

SOUTH DAKOTA (KEVN) - High winds made for dangerous driving in South Dakota Monday.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol posted pictures on Twitter on Monday afternoon. Semi-trucks traveling on South Dakota interstates blew over due to the strong winds.

High profile vehicles beware! Strong winds have blown a few semi's over in Western SD today! #keepSDsafe pic.twitter.com/9l4fwyj0Qd — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) March 29, 2021

On 1-29 near Summit, high winds blew another semi-truck over.

High winds caused this semi to turn over! I 29 is closed at mile marker 200 northbound! This location is 7 miles south of Summit! Stay posted for updates! #DriveSafeSD pic.twitter.com/bZGKnZiMVo — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) March 30, 2021

Northbound lanes of I-29 were closed, but they reopened as of 3 a.m., SD Highway Patrol said.