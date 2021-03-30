Advertisement

Strong winds cause blow semi-trucks over in South Dakota

Semi-trucks traveling on South Dakota interstates blew over due to the strong winds.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH DAKOTA (KEVN) - High winds made for dangerous driving in South Dakota Monday.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol posted pictures on Twitter on Monday afternoon. Semi-trucks traveling on South Dakota interstates blew over due to the strong winds.

On 1-29 near Summit, high winds blew another semi-truck over.

Northbound lanes of I-29 were closed, but they reopened as of 3 a.m., SD Highway Patrol said.

