North Dakota Senate turns transgender bill into study

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Senate has agreed to turn a transgender sports bill into a study.

The bill aimed to prohibit a publicly funded school or entity from knowingly allowing a person under 18 to play on a team that is exclusively for the opposite sex.

Supporters say the legislation would ensure fairness in girls’ sports.

Critics say the measure discriminates against transgender student-athletes.

Opponents also argue the legislation would threaten the hosting of sports events in the state and would create legal and economic risks.

Lawmakers say its final details likely will be worked out in a House-Senate conference committee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.