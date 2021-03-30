‘It’s burning above me:’ Homeowners await fate of homes on edge of Schroeder Fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Schroeder Fire getting crept up on homes in West Rapid City on Monday night.

There are three fires in our area in the Black Hills. Two fires are on the opposite ends of Keystone. The biggest one is the Schroeder Fire, burning about four miles west of Rapid City and it’s estimated to be 1,900 acres. You can see it is still burning on Tuesday morning.

Many neighborhoods near the flames have been evacuated.

Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.

John Skulborstad’s home is on the edge of the flames here in Rapid City.

“[I] woke up this morning and started the nice day and all of a sudden, there’s a fire,” Skulborstad said. “And I thought it was over by Westberry Trails, no concerns, and next thing you know, by 1 p.m., things had progressed where it had jumped here, jumped there, all of a sudden it’s burning above me here on my property.”

As of 4:45 p.m. Monday, Cleghorn Canyon, Nameless Cave Road, Cavern Road, Pinedale Heights, Dark Canyon, Magic Canyon, Blake Road and Mini Luzahan Camp are evacuating. Residents can return to Schroeder Road and West Berry Hill Road, officials said on Monday. Below is the evacuation map.

Map of evacuation areas from Schroeder Road fire (Pennington County Sheriff's Office)

