Divide Fire near Bison 80% contained, 8,000 acres burned

PERKINS COUNTY, S.D. (KEVN) - UPDATE 9 a.m. March 30:

The Divide Fire is estimated to be approximately 80% contained. Crews are continuing to work the fire, according to the Perkins County Sheriff’s Office said.

Initial assessment of the Divide Fire is estimating it to have burned approximately 8,000 acres. No homes were lost as a result of the fire however some outbuildings were not able to be saved. As of this morning no injuries were reported

Authorities ask that drivers reduce speed and use extreme caution while traveling in the area of the Divide Fire. \Crews continue to work in the area and visibility is very limited due to blowing dirt and ash.

Perkins County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a wildfire near the Bison area on Monday night.

After looking at the satellite, the fire appears to have started a little after 6 p.m. Monday and is not slowing down.

Winds will continue to gust up to 50 mph in Perkins County through the night.

The Sheriff’s office says to prepare for changing conditions and be prepared to evacuate if needed.

