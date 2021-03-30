Advertisement

Black Hills State University launches new logo

Black Hills State University Logo
Black Hills State University Logo(Black Hills State University)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:45 PM MDT
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills State University unveiled a new logo on Monday.

The new logo, which includes the initials B and H along with the outline of a pine tree, builds on the momentum, energy and sense of place at BHSU.

BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols noted that the logo is an important symbol that celebrates the University’s history and looks forward to future of BHSU. The logo supports the University’s strategic enrollment goals.

“I love the new logo! It’s a distinctive graphic that is unmistakably Black Hills State University,” Nichols said. “This logo is part of our branding initiative at BHSU. Besides providing a unique identification of the school, a logo is also a representation for the university’s history, culture, and tradition. It depicts the values of BHSU and the origins of these values.”

The logo earned high marks in a survey with students as well as alumni. A group of faculty, staff, and students reviewed many designs before moving forward and making final modifications.

BHSU had been using various versions of a logo created in 1960. For details about the new logo and the historic logos at BHSU see www.BHSU.edu/logo2021.

The university partnered with Fresh Produce, an advertising agency out of Sioux Falls, to develop the new logo.

