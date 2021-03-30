Advertisement

American Red Cross provides fire evacuation resources

(chaelesse delpleche)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the current fires, the American Red Cross is providing support to the community.

A temporary evacuation point or a TEP was set up yesterday (Monday) at South Canyon Baptist Church.

It serves as a place for those evacuated from their homes to rest and receive information.

No official evacuations were made today (Tuesday), but community members should always be informed on what to do if they have to leave.

First, we always want them to keep safety foremost in their minds and follow the local official evacuation orders. We also suggest they bring medication and clothing…enough to last them three days, and of course their pets,” said Tonya Peterson the Recovery Manager for the Minnesota and Dakota Region Red Cross.

If your medication was left behind or lost, the Red Cross can provide additional resources to help replace these items.

Disaster counseling is also offered through the Red Cross’s disaster mental health group.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: Estimated at 2,100 acres, Cleghorn Canyon biggest threat
The wildfire at Schroeder Road and Nemo Road has continued to rapidly develop and more...
Between 400 to 500 homes evacuated as Schroeder Fire burns in West Rapid City
The fire near Mount Rushmore, also known as the 244 fire, is now estimated to be between 75 and...
Keystone fire estimated to be more than 75 acres, 15 structures threatened
Stolen vehicle leads Rapid City police on hot pursuit
10:44 AM immediately evacuate Westberry Trails Subdivision. 1:11 PM immediately evacuate...
Alerts to evacuate homes due to Schroeder Fire have some fearful

Latest News

Governor Noem Declares State of Emergency over SD fires and drought
Black Hills State University Logo
Black Hills State University launches new logo
As the fire continues to burn, more than 2100 acres, only 50 percent contained, two residents...
Cleghorn Canyon evacuees share perspective on current situation
FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks on Capitol Hill in...
Thune criticizes Biden’s border policy, says wall is needed
New South Dakota tuition and fees announced for public university system