2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:05 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in South Dakota, health officials said Tuesday.

The disease has claimed a total of 1,935 lives in the state, according to the Department of Health. The two latest victims were both in their 60s.

Officials reported 165 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total known cases to 117,495.

After declining three straight days, active cases again rose by nearly 40 Tuesday to 2,436. The state’s active cases peaked near 20,000 in November, then declined to below 2,000 last month. However, this number rose in the past month and has hovered around 2,400 over the past week.

Current hospitalizations also seem to reflect a rise in coronavirus activity. Health officials have long said hospitalizations tend to trail a rise in cases, as it often takes time for more serious symptoms to develop. The number of current hospitalizations rose by four Tuesday to 95 - and has risen by over 30 in the past week.

Vaccine update

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 34.3% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine - the third-highest rate in the country, behind only New Mexico and Connecticut. The state is also third in percentage of people fully vaccinated at 22%.

The national average of people receiving at least one shot is 29%, while the percentage of people fully vaccinated is 16%. The Upper Midwest in general is performing well, as North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa are all outperforming the national average.

When considering age eligibility and factoring in federally administered vaccines, South Dakota’s vaccine rate is even more impressive. Over 42% of South Dakotans over age 16 have received at least one dose, while 28% are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

