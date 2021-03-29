Advertisement

Strong Winds and Extreme Fire Danger Today

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:37 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - High Winds mean Extreme Fire Danger today. Wind gusts over 55 mph are likely with some gusts to 70 mph in northwest South Dakota.

A strong cold front will bring much colder air to the region this afternoon and tonight. Temperatures will drop precipitously later today and tonight, with teens and 20s for lows Tuesday morning. Wind chills will be in the single digits Tuesday morning.

The front will move through mostly dry, other than a stray rain or snow shower in northern and northeastern Wyoming.

The rest of the week will be much warmer with our first 80 of the season possible by next Sunday.

