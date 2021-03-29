Advertisement

Stolen vehicle leads Rapid City police on hot pursuit

(WTVG)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At around 6:30p.m., police observed a Jeep Cherokee that had previously been reported stolen, driving eastbound on Saint Cloud Street.

Police followed the vehicle until it pulled into a parking lot at 1808 Mount Rushmore Road, at which point officers attempted a traffic stop. As the vehicle came to a stop, a male exited the passenger side and began running southbound. The driver of the Jeep then proceeded to turn the vehicle eastbound on Saint Patrick Street, and drive away.

Police pursued the vehicle which eventually turned eastbound onto E. Highway 44 before leaving the roadway into a field South of Redwing Lane and E. Highway 44.

Soon after turning off of the road, the vehicle’s driver crashed through a fence at the 3100 block of Jolly Lane, and fled on foot. Law enforcement formed a perimeter around the area and the driver was apprehended by law enforcement in the backyard of an address in the 3200 block of Pioneer Drive.

39-year-old Amber Scull of Rapid City was placed under arrest for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Aggravated Eluding, Obstruction, Intentional Damage to Property, and on five outstanding warrants. She was subsequently transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of evacuation areas from Schroeder Road fire
UPDATE: More than 400 homes evacuated due to Schroeder Fire in West Rapid City
Fire burning near Keystone on March 29
Crews respond to 2 fires near Keystone on Monday
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one vehicle flipped over on Highway...
Rollover accident near Hermosa leaves one dead
Noem's on her way to Rapid City to oversee the response efforts.
Noem to oversee fire response in Rapid City Monday

Latest News

Iron Mountain Road closed
Roads continue to close throughout the Black Hills
Community members watch smoke drift into their city.
Smoke engulfs Canyon Lake Park
10:44 AM immediately evacuate Westberry Trails Subdivision. 1:11 PM immediately evacuate...
Alerts to evacuate homes due to Schroeder Fire have some fearful
South Dakota is “the best place to live in America,” Governor Kristi Noem told state lawmakers...
Executive orders on transgender women in sports issued by Noem