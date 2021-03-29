Stolen vehicle leads Rapid City police on hot pursuit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At around 6:30p.m., police observed a Jeep Cherokee that had previously been reported stolen, driving eastbound on Saint Cloud Street.

Police followed the vehicle until it pulled into a parking lot at 1808 Mount Rushmore Road, at which point officers attempted a traffic stop. As the vehicle came to a stop, a male exited the passenger side and began running southbound. The driver of the Jeep then proceeded to turn the vehicle eastbound on Saint Patrick Street, and drive away.

Police pursued the vehicle which eventually turned eastbound onto E. Highway 44 before leaving the roadway into a field South of Redwing Lane and E. Highway 44.

Soon after turning off of the road, the vehicle’s driver crashed through a fence at the 3100 block of Jolly Lane, and fled on foot. Law enforcement formed a perimeter around the area and the driver was apprehended by law enforcement in the backyard of an address in the 3200 block of Pioneer Drive.

39-year-old Amber Scull of Rapid City was placed under arrest for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Aggravated Eluding, Obstruction, Intentional Damage to Property, and on five outstanding warrants. She was subsequently transported to the Pennington County Jail.

