Smoke engulfs Canyon Lake Park

Community members watch smoke drift into their city.
Community members watch smoke drift into their city.(KOTA KEVN)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the flames continued to spread throughout the Black Hills, smoke was blown into western Rapid City.

By this afternoon, Canyon Lake Park was enveloped in a haze as the community watched the thick smoke move into the area.

The lots near the park were filled with both evacuated people and spectators waiting for answers.

Linda Eddy, a resident of the area was evacuated from her home earlier in the day. “I started out at my house and I was sleeping, and I got a phone call and opened the windows, and I could see all the smoke and noticed all my neighbors were there evacuating, loading up their vehicles.”

Eddy has lived in the Cleghorn Canyon area for 30 years but said this is her first experience being evacuated from her home. “It’s scary because we don’t have fire hydrants out there being in the canyon, so we are left with God and a water truck being able to put it out.”

Eddy is now searching for a place to stay the night as authorities continue to turn cars away from closed-off areas.

