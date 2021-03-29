Advertisement

Rapid City shooting leaves man with serious injuries

(WDBJ7)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -At 10:50p.m., March, 26, police were dispatched to the area of E. Kansas City Street and Myrtle Avenue on a report of a male who had been shot.

Upon arrival, police located the victim in the street with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, and provided emergency first aid until a medical unit arrived. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment with serious injuries.

After speaking with witnesses on scene, police determined the suspect responsible for the shooting as 26-year-old Cheyenne Whitebull of Pine Ridge. By the time Whitebull was identified she had already left the scene.

Police continue to investigate the shooting, and anyone with any information on Whitebull’s whereabouts should contact police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters RCPD and the information to 847411.

