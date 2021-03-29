Advertisement

Sen. Thom Tillis says he’ll have surgery for prostate cancer

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sen. Thomas Tillis said Monday that he has prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week in North Carolina to treat it.

“I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery,” the Republican said in a statement.

He said the cancer was detected relatively early.

“I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are,” he wrote. “I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives.”

