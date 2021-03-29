Rapid City Rush Gives Back Night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, are excited to announce the details surrounding the team’s inaugural “Rush Gives Back Night”, in conjunction with the team’s annual “Teddy Bear Toss”, presented by Black Hills Energy, on April 3rd against the Wichita Thunder.

The Rush organization’s annual “Teddy Bear Toss” will also take place on “Rush Gives Back Night”. Due to Covid-19 protocol, we ask fans to throw their brand new Teddy Bears onto the ice in the first intermission, NOT following the first Rush goal per normal custom. Following the game, bears will be donated to CASA, Rural America Initiatives, and Youth and Family Services.

The Rush organization has set the price of every ticket, regardless of location, for the April 3rd showdown against Wichita to $25. From each ticket sold, $5 will go into a fund that will then be donated to four partners: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Black Hills, Court Appointed Special Advocates (“CASA”), Fork Real Café, and Special Olympics South Dakota.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.