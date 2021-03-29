Advertisement

ONLY IN TEXAS: People on horseback wait in drive-thru line at new east Texas Starbucks

This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in Marshall, Texas.(Viewer: Darlene Evans via KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Some things you only see in Texas... like people on horseback waiting in line at a drive-thru.

That’s exactly what happened Monday, March 29 as a new Starbucks opened in Marshall, Texas.

Darlene Evans captured the photos below of a couple on horseback waiting in line for their coffee with the cars in the drive-thru line.

This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in Marshall, Texas.(Viewer: Darlene Evans via KSLA)
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in...
This pair was spotted Monday, March 29, 2021 in line at a new Starbucks that just opened in Marshall, Texas.(Viewer: Darlene Evans via KSLA)

The new Starbucks is located at 100 East End Blvd. N in Marshall. It’s at the northeast corner of Highway 59 and E Houston Street.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wildfire at Schroeder Road and Nemo Road has continued to rapidly develop and more...
UPDATE: Nemo Road open to through traffic, checkpoints established
Fire burning near Keystone on March 29
Crews respond to 2 fires near Keystone on Monday
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one vehicle flipped over on Highway...
Rollover accident near Hermosa leaves one dead
Noem's on her way to Rapid City to oversee the response efforts.
Noem to oversee fire response in Rapid City Monday

Latest News

Due to decreased demand and government mandates during the pandemic, airlines cut flights...
Grounded: Some cities lost more than half their flights amid COVID-19
President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will be meeting in Washington...
US eyes additional UN action on N. Korea after missile tests
Trial review board raises concerns about AstraZeneca vaccine data.
Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine for under 55
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up