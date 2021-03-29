Noem to oversee fire response in Rapid City Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is coming to Rapid City to oversee first-responders who are battling a fire in West Rapid City.

Noem tweeted out Monday that she’s on her way.

“Keep all those involved in your prayers,” Noem tweeted.

Crews reported that the fire is actively burning between two homes in the Westberry Trails area. The fire is four miles west of Rapid City on Schroeder Road.

The Rapid City Fire Department said that the Pinedale Heights and West Camp Rapid could possibly be next to evacuate.

For those who have evacuated the Westberry Trails Subdivision can check-in at the Red Cross Reception set up at South Canyon Baptist Church located at 3333 W Chicago St #2317.

The fire is spreading, so RCFD wants residents to be ready to evacuate.

Travel on Nemo Road is closed as crews battle the blaze.

