Noem quarrels with Lil Nas X over Satan-themed sneakers and ‘soul of our nation’ on Twitter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem has found herself in a Twitter-tangle with rapper Lil Nas X over his recently-released limited-edition Nike “Satan Shoes.”

Noem took to Twitter to blast the sneakers as adversaries to the integrity of the “eternal human soul” and the “soul of our nation.”

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's "exclusive." But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul.



We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win. https://t.co/m1k1YWFpuo — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 28, 2021

The satanic sneakers are customized NIKE Air Max 97s containing a single drop of human blood per pair. Only 666 pairs, each individually numbered and adorned with a pentagram and the Bible verse Luke 10:18 on the sides, have been made available today for $1,018.

In response to Noem’s attack on his satanic shoes, Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, retweeted the governor’s statement and responded, saying “Ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job!”

ur a whole governor and u on here tweeting about some damn shoes. do ur job! https://t.co/qaor6W0B9C — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

Noem responded in turn, tweeting Matther 16:26, which reads, “What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?”

What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?



-Matthew 16:26 https://t.co/pS6132euFd — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 28, 2021

Nas took a swing back at the Noem, jokingly tweeting that he planned to “even the score” and posted a photo of white shoes with “John 3:16,” “my pleasure,” and “Chick-fil-A” emblazoned on their side.

The swipe was aimed at Noem’s support of the chicken restaurant, which denounces homosexuality.

we have decided to drop these to even the score. damn y’all happy now? pic.twitter.com/RGpCiiRbGb — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021

Nike was quick to distance itself from the shoes, pointing out that they’re custom adaptations of existing products.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” Nike said in a statement. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

The effect of Nas’s sneakers on the current state of our country’s soul remains to be seen.

