Advertisement

SD state health officials report 5 new COVID-19 deaths since Friday

(kevn)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials reported 5 new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota on Monday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,933.

The Department of Health reported 92 new cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 116,944.

Pennington County reported 5 new cases and Gregory Country reported 1 new case.

Active cases decreased by 87 to 2,393.

Current hospitalizations increased by 17 bringing the number to 91. This number has hovered around 70 in recent weeks.

Over 40% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, officials say. Of those, over 25% are fully vaccinated. These numbers include vaccines distributed by federal entities like the VA and IHS.

Last Monday, the state opened up vaccines to Group 1E, which includes all critical infrastructure workers.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one vehicle flipped over on Highway...
Rollover accident near Hermosa leaves one dead
Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Crystal Lake) tweeted out his plan after introducing a bill that would...
Introduced bill creates process for Minnesota counties to join South Dakota
Andres Pinto, 37, is shown on the left. Zuriah Castillo, 14, is shown on the upper right....
Amber Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from New Mexico
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court

Latest News

Noem's on her way to Rapid City to oversee the response efforts.
Noem to oversee fire response in Rapid City Monday
Fire burning near Keystone on March 29
Crews respond to 2 fires near Keystone on Monday
A fire is burning in western Rapid City on Monday. Around 9:15 a.m. on March 29, crews...
UPDATE: Fire forces residents to evacuate West Rapid City homes
Outlaw Square (KOTA TV)
Deadwood sets stage for largest open-air concert series in history